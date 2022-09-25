Báez taunts White Sox fans after hitting homer, Tigers win

Báez and Harold Castro each had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Riley Greene also had three hits for the last-place Tigers, who have won four of five. They improved to 6-12 against Chicago.

Detroit took a 3-2 lead in the fifth after singles by Greene, Báez and Castro.

Greene added an RBI single in the seventh before Báez homered off Jake Diekman for a 7-2 lead.

Eloy Jiménez and Gavin Sheets homered on consecutive pitches by Drew Hutchinson (3-9) to tie it at 2 in the White Sox fourth. Jiménez and Sheets each have 15 homers.

Castro hit a two-run homer off Davis Martin (2-5) for a 2-0 lead in the first after the White Sox were unable to complete a double play. Martin gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings.

Hutchinson allowed two runs and four hits in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Joe Jiménez (right lumbar spine strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, ending his season. He is expected to avoid surgery. …RHP Angel De Jesus was recalled from Triple-A Toledo.

White Sox: OF Luis Robert (sprained left wrist) went on the 10-day injured list Saturday and has been shut down. … OF Mark Payton was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. … RHP Joe Kelly was reinstated from the family medical leave list. … LHP Tanner Banks was optioned to Charlotte. … A return for SS Tim Anderson (left middle finger surgery) is uncertain. He was expected to miss six to eight weeks after he was sidelined Aug. 9. “It’s really a question of does it make sense at this point in the year to try to rush into that two-week window or let nature take its course and send him into the offseason fully healed,” general manager Rick Hahn said. … RHP Michael Kopech’s right shoulder is doing well, but the team has discussed when a cyst in his knee will be removed, Hahn said. Kopech (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day injured list Sept. 17.

UP NEXT

LHP Tyler Alexander (4-10, 4.91 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale for Detroit. RHP Dylan Cease (14-7, 2.13), whose ERA ranks second in the AL, takes the mound for Chicago.

