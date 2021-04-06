Baddoo delivers again for Tigers with winning hit vs Twins

Harold Castro began the frame on second base as the automatic runners and advanced to third on Jeimer Candelario's groundout. Robles struck out Wilson Ramos and intentionally walked Robbie Grossman before Baddoo came up.

The Twins had runners on first and third with nobody out in the 10th, but Soto struck out Max Kepler, and Buxton followed with a grounder to third. Candelario threw home in time to get Jorge Polanco — the second Minnesota hitter thrown out at home on the day.

Soto then struck out pinch-hitter Andrelton Simmons.

Casey Mize allowed a run and four hits in four innings for the Tigers, and Minnesota starter J.A. Happ allowed a run and three hits in four innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: 2B Luiz Arraez was in the starting lineup after leaving Monday's game with upper gastrointestinal discomfort. ... Buxton, who left Sunday's game with what the team said was an illness unrelated to COVID-19, entered in the fifth as a defensive replacement. He didn't play Monday.

UP NEXT

Detroit sends LHP Matthew Boyd (1-0) to the mound against Minnesota RHP Kenta Maeda (0-0) in Wednesday's series finale.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz reaches at home plate after a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton watches his solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner tags out Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco for the out during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio