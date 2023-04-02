Bad start, big hole lead to end of Miami's Final Four run

That unit never got going in time to extend the Hurricanes' terrific postseason run to the final Monday night of the season.

The Hurricanes couldn't finish drives, missed jumpers and clanged 3-pointers off the rim in a frustrating first half that put them in a double-digit deficit against Connecticut. And they spent the rest of the night desperately trying to climb out of that hole, all the way to the finish in a 72-59 loss in Saturday night's national semifinals.