'Bad Hombres' film uses baseball to show the game of borders

For two cities long connected by economies and families, the Tecolotes serve as a welcome uniter — even just for nine innings.

Second baseman Juan Martinez of Los Angeles watches the turmoil while also trying to concentrate on hitting a low-and-away slider to the opposite field. Aging catcher Luis Flores, 32, embarks on one of the best seasons of his career but must contemplate whether he should take a high school coaching job back in Del Rio, Texas, to be close to his young family.

Cather Cristian Mejia of Sinaloa, Mexico, takes calls from his mom, who pleads with him to stay inside during road games to avoid the violence in the street.

Of course, the faith of the season comes down to the last series against a rival.

Former Associated Press journalist-turned-filmmaker Andrew Glazer said he came up with the idea for the project after seeing a reference about the team in a 2018 New Yorker story about singer Alejandro Escovedo. The team gave him access to players during the 2019 season while Glazer also documented the news around the border.

“I wanted to take viewers on this immersive journey so they could see what I saw,” Glazer said. “I didn't want to change any minds but I wanted to share the truth.”

The documentary is scheduled to premiere Friday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

A 2019 game of Tecolotes de los Dos Laredo, a binational professional baseball team with home stadiums in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and Laredo, Texas, appears in a scene from "Bad Hombres." The new Showtime sports documentary follows this AAA Mexican League baseball team that plays on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border amid the tension around migration, divisive politics, and environmental concerns. (Showtime via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A Mexican military truck with soldiers patrol the baseball stadium in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, during a 2019 home game of e Tecolotes de los Dos Laredo, a binational professional baseball team with home stadiums in Nuevo Laredo and Laredo, Texas. "Bad Hombres," a new Showtime sports documentary, follows this AAA Mexican League baseball team that plays on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border amid the tension around migration, divisive politics, and environmental concerns. (Showtime via AP) Credit: Showtime Credit: Showtime