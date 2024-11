Backup QB Arbuckle leads Toronto past Winnipeg 41-24 for the Argonauts' 19th Grey Cup title

Arbuckle threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Dejon Brissett to give Toronto a 24-16 lead with 7:31 left. On the first play after the kickoff, DaShaun Amos intercepted Zach Collaros' pass and returned it to the Winnipeg 16 to set up Brian Hajrullahu's 14-yard field goal with 5:11 remaining.

Robert Priester iced it with 3:12 left with a 61-yard interception return for a touchdown. Wynton McManis then returned another interception 58 yards to the 4, with Ka'Deem Carey scoring on the next play to make it 41-16.

Toronto — which beat Winnipeg in both regular-season meetings — took a 17-10 lead with 6:13 left in the third quarter on Arbuckle's 17-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Mital — a play after Fraser Sopik recovered Lucky Whitehead's fumble on a punt return.

Winnipeg cut it to 17-13 on Sergio Castillo's 40-yard field goal with 2:13 left in the third. The Blue Bombers' Michael Ayers then blocked John Haggerty's punt, but Toronto ended up with a first down because Kyrie Wilson interfered with an Argonauts player while the ball was loose.

The Blue Bombers got the ball back two plays later when Willie Jefferson intercepted Arbuckle's pass and returned it 4 yards to the Toronto 30, setting up Castillo's 23-yard field goal.

