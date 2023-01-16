ajc logo
X

Baby, teen mom among 6 killed in shooting at California home

National & World News
23 minutes ago
Sheriff's officials say six people including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby were killed in a shooting early Monday at a home in central California, and authorities are searching for at least two suspects

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Six people — including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby — were killed in a shooting early Monday at a home in central California, and authorities are searching for at least two suspects, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in unincorporated Goshen, just east of Visalia, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said.

“Actually the report was that an active shooter was in the area because of the number of shots that were being fired,” Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters.

Deputies found two victims dead in the street and a third person fatally shot in the doorway of the residence, Boudreaux said.

Three more victims were found inside the home, including a man who was still alive but later died at a hospital, he said.

The sheriff said investigators are searching for at least two suspects. They believe there is a gang connection to the killings. The sheriff's office conducted a narcotics-related search warrant at the residence last week, Boudreaux said.

“We also believe this was not a random act of violence. We believe this was a targeted family,” he said.

Goshen is a semi-rural community of about 3,000 residents 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Fresno in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo

‘A beam of light’: Chandler LeCroy left a legacy in UGA football and beyond3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

The Hawks are a team in turmoil - again
3h ago

Girls basketball rankings: No. 1 teams hold on to top spots
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta businessman and Morehouse president set for Mount Kilimanjaro trek
7h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta businessman and Morehouse president set for Mount Kilimanjaro trek
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Valeria Ferraro

Italy: No 1 wanted Mafia boss held after 30 years on the run
11m ago
New this week: Lukas Graham, 'That 90’s Show' and 'Jung_E'
30m ago
Agencies investigate averted plane crash at New York airport
45m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Photos and stories: AJC coverage of Georgia’s championship celebration in Athens
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
Funeral set for Kevin Lemons, Atlanta-based gospel artist
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top