Nation & World News

Baby gorilla is born at Detroit Zoo, the first in its 96-year history

The Detroit Zoo says the birth of a gorilla at the zoo in suburban Detroit is the first in its 96-year history
This photo made available by the Detroit Zoo, shows an unnamed baby gorilla is the first to be born at the Detroit Zoo, arriving Thursday, August 8, 2024 and joining a troop of four including mother Bandia and father Mshindi. (Detroit Zoo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This photo made available by the Detroit Zoo, shows an unnamed baby gorilla is the first to be born at the Detroit Zoo, arriving Thursday, August 8, 2024 and joining a troop of four including mother Bandia and father Mshindi. (Detroit Zoo via AP)
26 minutes ago

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — It's a baby — gorilla.

The Detroit Zoo in suburban Detroit said the birth Thursday was the first in its 96-year history.

“Bandia had a very smooth pregnancy, which is so important for a first-time mom,” said Tami Brightrall, the zoo's associate curator of mammals.

The baby gorilla doesn't have a name yet, and the sex has not been determined. The newcomer now four other gorillas at the zoo, including Bandia and father Mshindi, all of which arrived a year ago.

Staff worked for months to prepare the troop, even carrying a stuffed gorilla around the habitat to demonstrate how to carry the baby, Brightrall said.

“Our teams also taught the gorillas how to gently touch the stuffed animal, pick it up off the ground and bring it to a member of the team over at the mesh barrier,” she said.

The public won't immediately see the gorillas.

“The area will reopen once the animal care team determines mom and baby have had enough time to bond and become comfortable in their habitat,” said Melissa Thueme, a mammal supervisor.

This photo made available by the Detroit Zoo, shows an unnamed baby gorilla is the first to be born at the Detroit Zoo, arriving Thursday, August 8, 2024 and joining a troop of four including mother Bandia and father Mshindi. (Detroit Zoo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This photo made available by the Detroit Zoo, shows an unnamed baby gorilla is the first to be born at the Detroit Zoo, arriving Thursday, August 8, 2024 and joining a troop of four including mother Bandia and father Mshindi. (Detroit Zoo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This photo made available by the Detroit Zoo, shows an unnamed baby gorilla is the first to be born at the Detroit Zoo, arriving Thursday, August 8, 2024 and joining a troop of four including mother Bandia and father Mshindi. (Detroit Zoo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Handlers help raise half-sister patas monkeys born weeks apart at an upstate New York zoo
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Photo/Wildlife Atlanta

Beware: Atlanta’s coyotes are lurking just out of sight, study shows
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

The plight of the bumblebee is cause for concern
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

UN health agency convening experts to determine if the mpox outbreak in Africa is a...
The Latest
Debby bringing heavy rain, flooding and possible tornadoes northeast into the weekend8m ago
Q&A: John Legend on his ambitious children's album, 'My Favorite Dream,' and new single...12m ago
Wrexham is halfway to the Premier League under Ryan Reynolds. Expect things to get much...13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From skeet to track, 10 medal winners in the Summer Olympics have Georgia ties
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades