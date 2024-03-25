Nation & World News

Baby gorilla cuddled by mother at London Zoo remains nameless

The newest endangered baby gorilla at the London Zoo is more than six weeks old but doesn’t yet have a name
A critically endangered Western Lowland Gorilla mother holds her baby, one of two babies born at the zoo in Jan. and Feb. this year, at London Zoo in London, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A critically endangered Western Lowland Gorilla mother holds her baby, one of two babies born at the zoo in Jan. and Feb. this year, at London Zoo in London, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Updated 25 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — The newest endangered baby gorilla at the London Zoo is more than six weeks old but doesn’t yet have a name. Zookeepers aren’t even sure if it’s a male or female because they haven’t been able to get close enough to examine it.

A photo taken Monday by The Associated Press shows why: The gorilla's mother, Effie, has the baby in her loving cuddle.

“It’s actually quite tricky to sex a young gorilla without a close-up examination,” said Rebecca Blanchard, a zoo spokesperson. “The infant is still held closely by its mum most of the time, and here at London Zoo, we leave the baby in mum’s capable hands.”

The tiny ape that arrived Feb. 8 is one of two baby western lowland gorillas born at the zoo this winter. Another mother, Mjukuu, gave birth to a little one almost a month earlier.

Both babies were sired by Kiburi, a 19-year-old silverback brought to the zoo five years ago from Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands as part of a conservation breeding program to help preserve the critically endangered gorilla subspecies.

The birth of Effie's baby wasn't simple. The gorilla arrived wrapped in its umbilical cord, posing a possible threat to its life.

Zookeepers watched over it for the first three days, making sure it continued to feed and move around until the cord finally detached.

London Zoo, located within Regent's Park, is opening a new habitat to the public on Friday called The Secret Life of Reptiles and Amphibians to replace its old Reptile House.

A critically endangered Western Lowland Gorilla mother holds her baby, one of two babies born at the zoo in Jan. and Feb. this year, at London Zoo in London, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A critically endangered Western Lowland Gorilla mother holds her baby, one of two babies born at the zoo in Jan. and Feb. this year, at London Zoo in London, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A Phillipine Crocadile at London Zoo's new experience, The Secret Life of Reptiles and Amphibians ahead of its opening to the public on Friday March 29, in London, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A Dyeing Poison Dart Frog at London Zoo's new experience, The Secret Life of Reptiles and Amphibians ahead of its opening to the public on Friday March 29, in London, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A Vietnamese Pond Turtle at London Zoo's new experience, The Secret Life of Reptiles and Amphibians ahead of its opening to the public on Friday March 29, in London, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Lake Oku Clawed Frogs at London Zoo's new experience, The Secret Life of Reptiles and Amphibians ahead of its opening to the public on Friday March 29, in London, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A Lake Oku Clawed Frog at London Zoo's new experience, The Secret Life of Reptiles and Amphibians ahead of its opening to the public on Friday March 29, in London, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A Panther Chameleon at London Zoo's new experience, The Secret Life of Reptiles and Amphibians ahead of its opening to the public on Friday March 29, in London, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A Panther Chameleon eats an insect at London Zoo's new experience, The Secret Life of Reptiles and Amphibians ahead of its opening to the public on Friday March 29, in London, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A Crocodile Lizard at London Zoo's new experience, The Secret Life of Reptiles and Amphibians ahead of its opening to the public on Friday March 29, in London, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A Turquoise Dwarf Gecko at London Zoo's new experience, The Secret Life of Reptiles and Amphibians ahead of its opening to the public on Friday March 29, in London, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

