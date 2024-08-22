Baby among at least 10 people who drowned after migrant boat overturned on Serbia-Bosnia border

“The lifeless body of a baby that is about nine months old has been found,” said Dacic. “The baby was with its mother whose body was pulled out of the river earlier today.”

“Police and rescuers are continuing a further search of the Drina river and the surrounding terrain,” said Dacic in a statement.

Out of 18 migrants who made it to shore, 16 are from Syria and two are from Egypt, Dacic said. Ten of them are minors.

Bosnian emergency official Boris Trninic said earlier there were about 30 people in the boat, 15 of whom reached safety.

It was not immediately possible to confirm the exact number of people on the vessel.

Migrants using the so-called Balkan land route in their efforts to reach Western Europe come to Serbia from Bulgaria or North Macedonia before moving on to Hungary, Croatia or Bosnia.

To reach wealthy European countries, people fleeing wars and poverty often turn to people smugglers to take them across borders without authorization.

___

Follow AP migration coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/migration