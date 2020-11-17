BA, American Airlines plan voluntary COVID-19 testing plan

“Without a pre-flight testing regime, we will be locked in a stop-start cycle where consumers are unclear about what the rules of the game are, and won’t be in a position to travel with confidence,” BA Chief Executive Sean Doyle said in a statement.

Because the quarantine rules remain in effect, all passengers will still be required to self-isolate for 14 days after arrival in the U.K., even if all three tests are negative. Passengers who test positive will be able to rebook their flights free of charge, BA said.

Heathrow Airport said last month that it had lost its place as Europe’s busiest air hub as France and Germany relaxed quarantine rules and implemented testing regimes. The airport expects to see a 72% drop in passenger numbers this year.

BA said more airlines may join the testing program in the coming weeks.