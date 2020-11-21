Azerbaijani leader: Cease-fire may improve Armenia relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Aliyev favors unblocking the “vital trade routes” in the region.

Russia and Azerbaijan also agree on the need to create conditions for ethnic conciliation in the region, Lavrov said.

Animosity between Christian Armenians and Muslim Azerbaijanis is strong. Many Armenians leaving the territories that Azerbaijan is taking over set their houses on fire rather than allow Azerbaijanis to use them.

Azerbaijan has been angered to discover the wholescale ruination of towns that came under Armenian control in the 1990s war.

In Yerevan, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said his country's peacekeepers were in control of the road that connects Nagorno-Karabakh's capital with Armenia and that they are ensuring the return of people who fled the capital during the recent fighting.

A portrait of a girl seen through broken glass in Stepanakert, the capital of the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Ethnic Armenians return to a normal life after a Russia-brokered cease-fire was signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

An Ethnic Armenian man looks on standing next to a market gates in Stepanakert, the capital of the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Ethnic Armenians return to a normal life after a Russia-brokered cease-fire was signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

An Ethnic Armenian man chooses meat at the market in Stepanakert, the capital of the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Ethnic Armenians return to a normal life after a Russia-brokered cease-fire was signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits