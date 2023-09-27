Azerbaijan says 192 of its troops were killed in last week's offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan's health ministry says a total of 192 Azerbaijani troops were killed and over 500 were wounded during its offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh last week
National & World News
14 minutes ago
X

A total of 192 Azerbaijani troops were killed and over 500 were wounded during Azerbaijan’s offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh last week, the country’s Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The military operation allowed Azerbaijan to reclaim full control over the breakaway region that was run by separatists for about 30 years. Thousands of ethnic Armenians have sought to leave the region after separatist troops agreed to lay down arms.

The status of Nagorno-Karabakh remains uncertain even after Azerbaijan held two rounds of talks with separatist officials.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Tyler Estep

DeKalb commissioners approve funding to tackle court, eviction backlogs12h ago

Credit: File photo

DA: Griffin teens get life for killing man thought to be rival gang member
8h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Parents allege hospital mistakes led to son’s escape, and untimely death
13h ago

State reduces foster children staying in hotels, offices to zero — for a night
12h ago

State reduces foster children staying in hotels, offices to zero — for a night
12h ago

Credit: Development Authority of Fulton County

DAFC grants 3 big tax breaks, including $32M abatement for data center
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Iran says it has successfully put an imaging satellite into orbit amid tensions with West
6m ago
In a landmark court case, 6 young climate activists take on 32 European nations
26m ago
A fire at a wedding hall in northern Iraq has killed more than 100 people and injured 150
34m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Carter presidential library moves birthday plans amid shutdown threat
10h ago
What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
15h ago
Atlanta reaches 100 homicides; pace is lower than last year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top