BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 killed, several injured in crash on I-75; All lanes shut down

Azerbaijan raises flag over the Karabakh capital to reaffirm control of the disputed region

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has raised his nation’s flag over the capital of Karabakh in a ceremony reaffirming Baku’s control of the disputed region

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
2 minutes ago

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has raised his nation's flag over the capital of Karabakh in a ceremony reaffirming Baku's control of the disputed region.

The Azerbaijani leader delivered a speech and raised the flag over the city, which is known as Khankendi by Azerbaijan and Stepanakert by Armenians, the presidential office said Sunday.

The Karabakh region, which was previously called Nagorno-Karabakh and is known to Armenians as Artsakh, is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, but became a breakaway state under the control of ethnic Armenian forces in 1994 following a six-year conflict.

A subsequent war in 2020 returned control of much of the area to Azerbaijan, until a lightning offensive last month forced separatists to relinquish the rest of the region.

In a 24-hour campaign that began on Sept. 19, the Azerbaijani army routed the area’s undermanned and outgunned Armenian forces, forcing them to capitulate.

The majority of the area’s ethnic Armenian population later fled the region, fearing reprisals or losing the freedom to practice their religion and customs.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 killed, several injured in crash on I-75; All lanes shut down28m ago

Credit: AP

Banged-up Bulldogs welcome bye week before facing Florida
2h ago

Credit: Vino Wong / AJC

Gridlock Guy: A primer for rushed motorists’ pedestrian encounters
2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

GBI: Man wanted for shooting K-9 in Bartow fatally shot by officers in DeKalb
21h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

GBI: Man wanted for shooting K-9 in Bartow fatally shot by officers in DeKalb
21h ago

Credit: TNS

Poll: Who do you want to win the World Series?
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Auston Matthews scores another hat trick as Toronto Maple Leafs beat Minnesota Wild 7-4
11m ago
Biden and Democrats report raising $71 million-plus for his 2024 race from July through...
14m ago
Olympic president Thomas Bach urged by IOC members to extend term limit and seek 4 more...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Photos: ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse Saturday afternoon; N. Georgia catches glimpse
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: hip-hop, Pride and more
Georgia teetering on the edge of the ‘child care cliff’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top