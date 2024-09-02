Azerbaijan president's party retains dominance in parliament election

The party of Azerbaijan's strongman president retained dominance in parliamentary elections, according to preliminary results announced Monday. An international observer mission said the vote did not offer voters genuine political alternatives,

In the Sunday vote for the 125-seat Milli Majlis, the New Azerbaijan party of President Ilham Aliyev won 68 seats. 45 went to independents and the remainder were won by candidates from small parties, that are mostly pro-Aliyev.

“These elections took place in a restrictive political and legal environment, the consequence of which was a lack of political pluralism coupled with the subdued and low-key campaign, all of which undermined the electoral process,” said Michael Creed, a leader of the observer mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.