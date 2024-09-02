Nation & World News

Azerbaijan president's party retains dominance in parliament election

Preliminary results of Azerbaijan's parliamentary elections show the party of Azerbaijan’s strongman president has retained dominance
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago

The party of Azerbaijan's strongman president retained dominance in parliamentary elections, according to preliminary results announced Monday. An international observer mission said the vote did not offer voters genuine political alternatives,

In the Sunday vote for the 125-seat Milli Majlis, the New Azerbaijan party of President Ilham Aliyev won 68 seats. 45 went to independents and the remainder were won by candidates from small parties, that are mostly pro-Aliyev.

“These elections took place in a restrictive political and legal environment, the consequence of which was a lack of political pluralism coupled with the subdued and low-key campaign, all of which undermined the electoral process,” said Michael Creed, a leader of the observer mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

The National Elections Commission reported a low voter turnout, just 37% of the electorate.

"In these elections, the lack of genuine choice and engagement that led to pervasive political apathy among the population was quite evident,” said Lucie Potuckova, head of the OSCE parliamentary assembly's delegation.

Aliyev and his later father Heydar have led Azerbaijan since 1993, suppressing opposition and restricting independent news media.

The election was the first nationwide vote for parliament since Azerbaijan regained full control of its territory in a lightning offensive that drove separatists out of the Karabakh region in 2023.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Azerbaijan holds a parliamentary election expected to retain the presidential party's...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Biden speaks with Modi about Indian premier's recent visit to Ukraine, situation in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Iran's president orders investigation after activists alleged police tortured man to...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russian missiles and drones strike across Ukraine, killing at least 2
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Brazil Supreme Court panel unanimously upholds judge's decision to block X nationwide4m ago
Police say 4 people fatally shot on Chicago-area subway train12m ago
Italian teen confesses to stabbing younger brother, parents. Prosecutors say no apparent...16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

They walked off the job in August and remain on strike as Labor Day nears
Self-driving pods coming to Atlanta airport area
What’s filming in Georgia in September 2024?