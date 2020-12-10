Azerbaijan holds parade after Nagorno-Karabakh fighting

In his speech, Erdogan reiterated Turkey’s continued support to Azerbaijan, saying that “as long as Turkey and Azerbaijan work hand in glove, they will continue to overcome all difficulties and run from one success to the next.”

Erdogan voiced hope that Armenia would “take lessons” from its defeat and noted that Turkey was ready to reopen the border with Armenia if it takes unspecified “positive steps.”

Turkey and Azerbaijan have shut their borders with Armenia ever since the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict erupted, a blockade that has weakened the economy of the landlocked country.

“As long as positive steps are taken, we would open our gates, which were closed," Erdogan said. "It’s not that we want to keep our doors closed to Armenia ... we have no enmity with the people of Armenia. Our problem is with the Armenian leadership.”

The Nov. 10 peace deal became a major trauma for Armenians, triggering a month of protests calling for the resignation of the country's prime minister, Nikola Pashinyan. Pashinyan has refused to step down, describing the peace agreement as a bitter but necessary move that prevented Azerbaijan from taking over the entire Nagorno-Karabakh.

As Aliyev and Erdogan watched the parade in Baku, several thousand people in Armenia's capital demonstrated in front of the government building to push the demand for Pashinyan to resign. Protesters tried to enter the building but were pushed back by police who arrested scores.

Associated Press writers Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, Avet Demourian in Yerevan, Armenia, and Daria Litvinova and Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, contributed to this report.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, right, review a honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Baku, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. A military parade was held in celebration of the peace deal with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh that saw Azerbaijan reclaim much of the separatist region along with surrounding areas. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Members of a Turkish forces commando brigade take part in a military parade in which Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, looked on in Baku, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. The massive parade was held in celebration of the peace deal with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh that saw Azerbaijan reclaim much of the separatist region along with surrounding areas. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, right, attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Honorary Alley and the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. A military parade was held in celebration of the peace deal with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A protester stands on a banner with a portrait of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a rally in Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Thousands in Armenia have regularly protested, demanding that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan steps down. The country's opposition leaders hold Pashinyan responsible for failing to negotiate an earlier end to the hostilities at terms that could have been more beneficial for Armenia. They have emphasized, however, that the opposition wasn't pushing for an annulment of the peace deal. (Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Hrant Khachatryan Credit: Hrant Khachatryan

A protester gestures as media cover a rally demanding the resignation of the country's prime minister over his handling of the conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh in Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Thousands in Armenia have regularly protested, demanding that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan steps down. The country's opposition leaders hold Pashinyan responsible for failing to negotiate an earlier end to the hostilities at terms that could have been more beneficial for Armenia. They have emphasized, however, that the opposition wasn't pushing for an annulment of the peace deal. (Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Hrant Khachatryan Credit: Hrant Khachatryan

Police officers stay guard during a rally demanding the resignation of the country's prime minister over his handling of the conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Thousands in Armenia have regularly protested, demanding that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan steps down. The country's opposition leaders hold Pashinyan responsible for failing to negotiate an earlier end to the hostilities at terms that could have been more beneficial for Armenia. They have emphasized, however, that the opposition wasn't pushing for an annulment of the peace deal. (Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Hrant Khachatryan Credit: Hrant Khachatryan

Police officer detains a protester during a rally demanding the resignation of the country's prime minister over his handling of the conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Thousands in Armenia have regularly protested, demanding that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan steps down. The country's opposition leaders hold Pashinyan responsible for failing to negotiate an earlier end to the hostilities at terms that could have been more beneficial for Armenia. They have emphasized, however, that the opposition wasn't pushing for an annulment of the peace deal. (Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Hrant Khachatryan Credit: Hrant Khachatryan

Police officers detain a protester as he gestures during a rally demanding the resignation of the country's prime minister over his handling of the conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Thousands in Armenia have regularly protested, demanding that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan steps down. The country's opposition leaders hold Pashinyan responsible for failing to negotiate an earlier end to the hostilities at terms that could have been more beneficial for Armenia. They have emphasized, however, that the opposition wasn't pushing for an annulment of the peace deal. (Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Hrant Khachatryan Credit: Hrant Khachatryan

