Azerbaijan fully reclaims lands around Nagorno-Karabakh

The Lachin region, which lies between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, was the last of the three areas on the rim of Nagorno-Karabakh to be surrendered by Armenian forces on Tuesday.

Russia deployed nearly 2,000 peacekeepers for at least five years to monitor the peace deal and help the return of refugees. The Russian troops will also ensure safe transit between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia across the Lachin region.

Turkey, which has strongly backed its ally Azerbaijan, has extended its clout in the region. On Tuesday, Russian and Turkish military officials signed documents to set up a joint monitoring center to ensure the fulfillment of the peace deal.

The peace agreement was celebrated as a victory in Azerbaijan, but sparked mass protests in Armenia, with thousands taking to the streets to demand the ouster of the country’s prime minister.

A man with an Armenian national flag visits the 12th-13th century Orthodox Dadivank Monastery on the outskirts of Kalbajar, in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Nov. 13, 2020. Under an agreement ending weeks of intense fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, some Armenian-held territories, such as this area, will pass to Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Fazil Melikov, 71, shows the names of his friends who were killed during a fighting with Armenian forces in the memorial wall at a cemetery in Ganja, Azerbaijan, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Melikov and Ibrahimova used to live in Kalbajar, a region of Azerbaijan that had been under Armenian control since the 1990s. Now that the control over the region was handed back over to Azerbaijan, they say they are eager to return to their hometown after fleeing the region over 26 years ago. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Smoke and flame rise from a burning house in an area once occupied by Armenian forces but soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in Karvachar, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Nov. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitry Lovetsky Credit: Dmitry Lovetsky