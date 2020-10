Azerbaijan, Armenia report shelling of cities despite truce

The cease-fire took effect at noon Saturday, after talks in Moscow that were sponsored by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The deal stipulated that the cease-fire should pave the way for talks on settling the conflict.

If the truce had held, it would have marked a major diplomatic coup for Russia, which has a security pact with Armenia but also cultivated warm ties with Azerbaijan.

However, minutes after the cease-fire took force, both sides accused each other of continuing attacks in violation of the deal.

The situation in the region was “relatively calm” on Sunday morning, according to Nagorno-Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan, with only minor hostilities along the front line. But it was unclear whether the calm would last, he said.

“There is no shelling of our towns and villages. At the front line, there is some shooting with the use of artillery. There are some skirmishes on the border,” Harutyunyan said. “Since the morning, it seems calm, but within minutes the situation can change.”

Nagorno-Karabakh's army in a statement Sunday promised a “disproportionately harsh” response if Azerbaijan “continues to violate the cease-fire." The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that “the political and military leadership of Armenia bears the responsibility for the aggravation of the situation in the region.”

Azerbaijan's president said in an interview with the Russian RBC news outlet that “if the Armenian side is committed to the cease-fire regime ... the phase of political settlement will begin.”

Associated Press writers Daria Litvinova in Moscow, and Avet Demourian in Yerevan, Armenia, contributed to this report.

A man walks past a damaged building in a residential area in Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest city, near the border with Armenia, after rocket fire overnight by Armenian forces, early Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Several civilians were killed and dozens were wounded. Russian President Vladimir Putin brokered a cease-fire on Friday in a series of calls with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.(Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP) Credit: Ismail Coskun Credit: Ismail Coskun

