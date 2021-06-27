Ayton's emergence has Suns a win from the NBA Finals

Williams added of Ayton: “Every possession he's playing like his life depends on it.”

There have certainly been some growing pains for the No. 1 overall pick out of Arizona. His rookie year was decent, though his effort on the defensive end was sometimes inconsistent. His second year was marred by a 25-game suspension for violating the league's Anti-Drug policy after testing positive for a diuretic.

It was easy to wonder if the Suns had made the right choice.

Now there's not much concern. The 22-year-old has already had one of the iconic moments in Suns playoff basketball history when he dunked an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left to win Game 2 last week.

It was another example of Ayton's newfound confidence and tenacity.

“I learned I could keep going,” Ayton said. “There’s another level — I learned that. I think I reached the next level that I really need to be at, at this level when it comes to competing.”

NO KAWHI

There's little doubt that the Clippers have missed the presence of Kawhi Leonard. The All-Star forward has missed six straight games due to a sprained right knee after he averaged 30.4 points in the postseason.

He'll miss a seventh straight game on Monday.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said Leonard would remain in Los Angeles while Game 5 is played in Phoenix. Lue hasn't given much clue as to when — or if — Leonard might return during the postseason.

UNFORGIVING RIMS

Chris Paul's return after missing two games in the league's COVID-19 protocol was supposed to be a big boost for the Suns' offense.

So far that hasn't been the case. The Suns scored just 92 points in Game 3 and 84 in Game 4.

Devin Booker hasn't been as productive since his broken nose suffered on a head-to-head collision with LA's Patrick Beverley in Game 2. Booker wore a plastic mask over his face in Game 3 and part of Game 4 before ditching it after he missed a layup.

“I didn't think the shots were bad yesterday," Williams said. “We just had so many shots go in and out, in and out. I don't know if I've ever seen that many in a game. I think both those guys — they've got multiple defenders on them, they're being blitzed at times, they're being switched onto. It's the playoffs.”

Williams said the Suns' intense defense has allowed them to take a 3-1 lead. But he knows a few shots need to drop, too.

“I’m hoping we see an offensive explosion soon,” Williams said.

PAUL'S PROBLEMS

Without Leonard in the lineup, Clippers forward Paul George has had a huge role in the offense. He's averaging 27.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists through four games in the Western Conference finals.

The problem is George is needing a lot of shots to get to those numbers. He's shooting just 36% from the field, 28% from 3-point range and 70% from the free throw line, including a few late-game misses that have been crucial.

George was just 5 of 20 from the field in Game 4, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range. Fatigue could be a problem: George is playing more than 41 minutes per game in this series.

“You know, it’s just what it is. I feel good," George said. "Not going to let that be an excuse or have something to fall back on. I feel good. When I’m out there, I feel good.”

___

Caption CORRECTS TO SECOND HALF INSTEAD OF FIRST HALF - Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, right, scores over Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Caption Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton rebounds during the first half of game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Caption Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, left, and forward Nicolas Batum, right, question a foul call during the second half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Members of the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns battle for a rebound as the Clippers' guard Terance Mann, right, watches during the closing seconds in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams yells to his team during the second half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, right, shoots as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker defends during the second half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill