Ayala scores 23 to push No. 10 Maryland past UConn

James Bouknight had 15 points and Jalen Gaffney 12 for the Huskies, who won five of their last six games to earn their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2016.

The Huskies have been through the firing of a coach, NCAA violations and a series of transfers since winning the 2014 national title. Dan Hurley was hired in 2017 to rebuild the program and UConn posted its first winning season in four years in 2020.

It was the first meeting between Maryland and UConn since Maryland won in the 2002 regional final en route to its only national championship.

BIG PICTURE

The Terrapins had been shooting 46% headed into the game to show the team was more than just a defensive juggernaut. Their consistency in both halves was notable and critical with baskets that stalled UConn’s momentum.

The Huskies were aggressive throughout and beat the Terrapins for rebounds and 50/50 balls. But the shots didn't fall, in large part due to Maryland’s success in altering some of those looks.

UP NEXT

Maryland plays Alabama (25-6) in the second round.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Maryland's Donta Scott (24) drives against Connecticut's Tyrese Martin during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) Credit: Robert Franklin Credit: Robert Franklin