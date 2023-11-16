Awkward lie: Rory McIlroy's ball lodges in the lap of a spectator at World Tour Championship

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — It was the most awkward lie of the day for Rory McIlroy.

The four-time major winner's tee shot on the par-3 13th hole at the World Tour Championship on Thursday somehow landed in the lap of a female spectator as she lay on grass to the right of the green.

Amid much laughter, the rest of the spectators retreated but the woman remained lying down, with her feet crossed and the ball lodged between her legs.