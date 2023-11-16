Awkward lie: Rory McIlroy's ball lodges in the lap of a spectator at World Tour Championship

It was the most awkward lie of the day for Rory McIlroy

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
58 minutes ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — It was the most awkward lie of the day for Rory McIlroy.

The four-time major winner's tee shot on the par-3 13th hole at the World Tour Championship on Thursday somehow landed in the lap of a female spectator as she lay on grass to the right of the green.

Amid much laughter, the rest of the spectators retreated but the woman remained lying down, with her feet crossed and the ball lodged between her legs.

McIlroy went up to her, scratched his head, then feigned a shot — to the amusement of the gallery. McIlroy stood back and said: “Right, ermm. Referee!”

The match referee arrived and gave McIlroy a drop, saying: “Basically, it’s the spot underneath her.”

“You can get up,” a laughing McIlroy said to the woman, who handed him the ball, stood up, picked up her bag and returned to the gallery to cheers.

McIlroy chipped onto the green and wound up making bogey.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE
Lanes reopen after crash on I-85 North in DeKalb; delays remain25m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Looking to 2026 election, Burt Jones blasts rival over 2024 vote concerns
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Underwater in Georgia: subway cars, 1,000-year-old canoes, towns, a nuke
3h ago

Credit: AP

HAPPENING TODAY
Thousands of Starbucks workers are expected to go on a one-day strike
5h ago

Credit: AP

HAPPENING TODAY
Thousands of Starbucks workers are expected to go on a one-day strike
5h ago

Credit: TNS

How ‘fake’ bonds allow Georgia to offer tax breaks to companies
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Xi-Biden meeting seen as putting rocky relations back on course, though main differences...
11m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street pulls back with mixed results from the nation's biggest...
19m ago
Blackwater founder and 4 others on trial in Austria over export of modified crop-spraying...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Meet the lawyer who acknowledged leaking Trump trial videos in Georgia
12h ago
Recipes: Healthier versions of traditional Thanksgiving favorites
Go behind the scenes with the turkey emergency crew
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top