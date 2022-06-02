ajc logo
X

Award-winning 'Tomb of Sand' to be published in US in 2023

Author Geetanjali Shree, right, and translator Daisy Rockwell pose with the 2022 International Booker Prize author and translator awards for Shree's novel 'Tomb of Sand' in London, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Combined ShapeCaption
Author Geetanjali Shree, right, and translator Daisy Rockwell pose with the 2022 International Booker Prize author and translator awards for Shree's novel 'Tomb of Sand' in London, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

National & World News
1 hour ago
This year’s winner of the International Booker Prize, Geetanjali Shree’s novel “Tomb of Sand,” will be released in the U.S. this winter by an imprint of HarperCollins Publishing

NEW YORK (AP) — This year's winner of the International Booker Prize, Geetanjali Shree's novel “Tomb of Sand,” will be released in the U.S. this winter by an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

“Tomb of Sand,” the story of an elderly widow thinking back on the 1947 partition of British India into India and Pakistan, was originally written in Hindi and translated by Daisy Rockwell. It’s the first book in any Indian language to win the International Booker Prize given for fiction translated into English.

“Tomb of Sand” was first published in 2018 and released in English translation in 2021. HarperVia has acquired it for the U.S. market.

“I was blown away by the book’s originality — a literary masterpiece unlike anything I have ever read before,” HarperVia editor Gretchen Schmid said in a statement Thursday. “Geetanjali Shree writes about death, grief, and trauma in a way that is meaningful and moving, but also playful and funny, and I’m in awe of the richness and exuberant wordplay of Daisy Rockwell’s translation.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Author Geetanjali Shree poses with the 2022 International Booker Prize award for her novel 'Tomb of Sand' in London, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Author Geetanjali Shree poses with the 2022 International Booker Prize award for her novel 'Tomb of Sand' in London, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Combined ShapeCaption
Author Geetanjali Shree poses with the 2022 International Booker Prize award for her novel 'Tomb of Sand' in London, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Credit: David Cliff

Combined ShapeCaption
Translator Daisy Rockwell poses with her 2022 International Booker Prize translator award for her translation of Geetanjali Shree's 'Tomb of Sand' in London, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Translator Daisy Rockwell poses with her 2022 International Booker Prize translator award for her translation of Geetanjali Shree's 'Tomb of Sand' in London, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Combined ShapeCaption
Translator Daisy Rockwell poses with her 2022 International Booker Prize translator award for her translation of Geetanjali Shree's 'Tomb of Sand' in London, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Credit: David Cliff

Combined ShapeCaption
Author Geetanjali Shree poses with the 2022 International Booker Prize award for her novel 'Tomb of Sand' in London, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Author Geetanjali Shree poses with the 2022 International Booker Prize award for her novel 'Tomb of Sand' in London, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Combined ShapeCaption
Author Geetanjali Shree poses with the 2022 International Booker Prize award for her novel 'Tomb of Sand' in London, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Credit: David Cliff

Combined ShapeCaption
Translator Daisy Rockwell gives her acceptance speech after winning the 2022 International Booker Prize for her translation of Geetanjali Shree's 'Tomb of Sand' in London, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Translator Daisy Rockwell gives her acceptance speech after winning the 2022 International Booker Prize for her translation of Geetanjali Shree's 'Tomb of Sand' in London, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Combined ShapeCaption
Translator Daisy Rockwell gives her acceptance speech after winning the 2022 International Booker Prize for her translation of Geetanjali Shree's 'Tomb of Sand' in London, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: David Cliff

Credit: David Cliff

Editors' Picks
For younger metro Atlanta students, pandemic added to math woes10h ago
Cowboys say former running back Marion Barber dead at 38
14h ago
These Methodist churches in Georgia want to break away over LGBTQ issues
1h ago
As Trump fumes, Kemp’s former Georgia foes fall in line
9h ago
As Trump fumes, Kemp’s former Georgia foes fall in line
9h ago
TMZ: NeNe Leakes sued for stealing woman’s husband
57m ago
The Latest
Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says
5m ago
Coco Gauff, 18, to face No. 1 Swiatek in French Open final
10m ago
Trump endorses investor Masters in Arizona Senate primary
13m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top