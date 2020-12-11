Award-winning SKorean director Kim Ki-duk dies in Latvia

While his movies often garnered critical acclaim, many moviegoers, especially women, considered them to be disturbing because of excessive violence and depictions of rape and castration.

A year after the Venice success, Kim faced the allegations at home, which he vaguely denied, saying there had been a misunderstanding, although he acknowledged he might have hit the actress while instructing her in acting.

The actress dropped out and the movie, “Moebius,” a dark and violent story about an estranged family, was finished with a replacement.

Kim was fined 5 million won ($4,570) over assault charges in 2018. But prosecutors eventually decided not to pursue charges of sexual abuse against him, citing insufficient evidence.

Kim’s career in South Korea effectively ended in 2017-18 after three actresses made new accusations on investigative news show “PD’s Notebook,” which was broadcast on Korean public broadcaster MBC. Kim later launched criminal and civil suits against MBC and the original Moebius actress, accusing them of defamation, but his claims were dismissed in courts.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry said its embassy in Riga was contacting the man’s family and offering help in arranging a funeral. The ministry said it cannot release specific details about the man to anyone who isn't family.

Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report