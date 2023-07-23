Avid search for missing Texas rodeo goat bringing residents of a small rural county together

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
X
The search for a rodeo goat that has been missing for more than a week has the residents of a rural South Texas county enthralled as they are using horses, ATVs and even contemplating utilizing a helicopter to find the missing animal

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (AP) — First there was Gone Girl. Now there is Gone Goat.

The search for a rodeo goat that has been missing for more than a week has the residents of a rural South Texas county enthralled as they are using horses, ATVs and even contemplating utilizing a helicopter to find the missing animal.

Local businesses have donated nearly 90 prizes and gifts worth more than $5,000, including brisket, frescoes and salon service, as a reward for the person who finds the goat.

“This has just gotten bigger than we ever dreamed. Our county is a really small county, about 20,000 population and a mostly agriculture, farming and ranching community. And we’re very much one big family ... So, we’re excited that everybody wants to find our goat,” said Alison Savage, president of the Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair.

Residents, including families, have been scouring cotton and sugar cane fields since the goat escaped from a pen in the county’s rodeo arena near Raymondville on July 15 following a youth rodeo. On Sunday, possible goat tracks were spotted in a cotton field near Lyford, south of Raymondville.

When the goat first went missing, it didn’t have a name. But after a poll on the livestock show’s Facebook page, the goat was named Willy, short for Willacy County, Savage said. While the goat has a name, Savage said officials are not sure if Willy is a boy or a girl.

The livestock show has been posting regular updates on its Facebook page. The search has also been a boon for the livestock show, as residents and businesses have donated hundreds of dollars to make improvements to the nonprofit's arena and other facilities.

“He’s hiding from us somewhere. But we’re getting closer. We’re going to find him” Savage said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Fulton County jail still working to restore air conditioning after power outage6h ago

Credit: AP

Ozzie Albies’ clutch homer lifts Braves to series win over Brewers
1h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

‘Heartbroken’: 16-year-old DeKalb IHOP employee shot, killed; teen arrested
4h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia’s Brian Harman runs away with British Open
6h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia’s Brian Harman runs away with British Open
6h ago

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Amber Alert canceled after 15-month-old Georgia girl found safe; father at large
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in...
7m ago
Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park
9m ago
San Francisco-based company that pioneered craft beers open to buyout from employees
20m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
20h ago
Entertainer Tony Bennett is remembered in Atlanta for his support of civil rights
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top