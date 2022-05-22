ajc logo
X

Average US gasoline price jumps 33 cents to $4.71 per gallon

The prices are dispalyed above the various grades of gasoline available at a Conoco station Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

caption arrowCaption
The prices are dispalyed above the various grades of gasoline available at a Conoco station Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

National & World News
1 hour ago
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 33 cents over the past two weeks to $4.71 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 33 cents over the past two weeks to $4.71 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.

The average price at the pump is $1.61 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.20 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.92 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel rose 9 cents over two weeks, to $5.66 a gallon.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
French Open updates | US teen Coco Gauff reaches 2nd round
7m ago
German chancellor Scholz kicks off Africa trip in Senegal
11m ago
PGA updates | Birdies available in final round of golf major
11m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top