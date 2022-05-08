ajc logo
X

Average US gasoline price jumps 15 cents to $4.38 per gallon

National & World News
53 minutes ago
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 15 cents over past two weeks to $4.38 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 15 cents over past two weeks to $4.38 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the current price sits just a nickel below the highest average price in history — $4.43, set on March 11.

The average price at the pump is $1.36 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.85 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel soared 43 cents over two weeks, to $5.58 a gallon.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Dangerous winds, wildfire conditions returning to New Mexico
8m ago
Alvarez faces questions after first loss in nearly a decade
15m ago
Impressive Alcaraz wins in Madrid for 4th title of the year
30m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top