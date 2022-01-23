Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Average US gas price rises a penny, to $3.40 per gallon

National & World News
33 minutes ago
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up a penny over the past two weeks, to $3.40 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up a penny over the past two weeks, to $3.40 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices at the pump could continue to rise because crude oil costs have increased.

The average gas price is 95 cents higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.74 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.86 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.70 a gallon, up 6 cents.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham
12m ago
Authorities: 17 dead in nightclub fire in Cameroon's capital
14m ago
Water cannon, tear gas at COVID-19 protests in Brussels
19m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top