ajc logo
X

Average long-term US mortgage rate falls a 6th straight week

National & World News
By MATT OTT, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate declined for the sixth straight week, giving potential homebuyers a tiny amount of relief after rates topped out over 7% last month

WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate declined for the sixth straight week, giving potential homebuyers a tiny amount of relief after rates topped out over 7% last month.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate dipped to 6.27% this week from 6.31% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.05%.

The average long-term rate reached 7.08% in late October and again in early November as the Federal Reserve has continued to crank up its key lending rate this year in an effort to cool the economy and tame inflation.

Mortgage rates are still more than double what they were a year ago, mirroring a sharp rise in the yield on the 10-year Treasury note. The yield is mostly influenced by global demand for U.S. Treasurys and investor expectations for future inflation, which heighten the prospect of rising interest rates overall.

The Federal Reserve raised its rate again last week by 0.50 percentage points, its seventh increase this year. That pushed the central bank's key rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years.

More surprisingly, the policymakers forecast that their key short-term rate will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. That suggests that the Fed is poised to raise its rate by an additional three-quarters of a point and leave it there through next year.

Despite that, the average U.S. long-term mortgage rate has fallen by more than three-quarters of a point in six weeks.

The Fed has made clear that it thinks sharply higher rates are still needed to fully tame the worst inflation bout to strike the economy in four decades.

The overall sharp rise in mortgage rates this year, combined with still-climbing home prices, have added hundreds of dollars to monthly home loan payments relative to last year, when the average rate on a 30-year mortgage hovered around 3%.

That's created a significant affordability hurdle for many would-be homebuyers, spurring this year's housing market downturn. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell for the 10th consecutive month in November, hitting the slowest pre-pandemic annual sales pace in more than 10 years.

The rate for a 15-year mortgage, popular with those refinancing their homes, went the opposite direction this week, rising to 5.69% from 5.54% last week. It was 2.3% one year ago.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lisa Rager

Cobb couple adopts 11th and 12th children just in time for Christmas2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Delta preparing for winter storm impact on flights across the country
1h ago

Credit: Rodney Ho

Morning host Steve Craig leaves 97.1/The River after 10 years
6h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

The Jolt: Zelenskyy speech draws praise from most Georgia lawmakers
6h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

The Jolt: Zelenskyy speech draws praise from most Georgia lawmakers
6h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man attacks guests, tries to strangle officer at Acworth hotel, police say
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police response
7m ago
Ukraine welcomes leader back from US, Putin dismisses trip
8m ago
An Iranian masterwork opens with its director behind bars
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top