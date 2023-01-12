Average long-term US mortgage rate comes back down this week

The big increase in mortgage rates during the past year has tripped up the housing market, with sales of existing homes falling for 10 straight months to the lowest level in more than a decade.

Though home prices have retreated as demand has declined, they are still nearly 11% higher than a year ago. Higher prices and a doubling of mortgage rates have made homebuying much less affordable for many people.

Rates for 30-year mortgages usually track the moves in the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing loans. Investors’ expectations for future inflation, global demand for U.S. Treasurys and what the Federal Reserve does with interest rates can also influence the cost of borrowing for a home.

The rate for a 15-year mortgage, popular with those refinancing their homes, also fell this week, to 5.52% from 5.73% last week. It was 2.62% one year ago.