BreakingNews
US inflation eases grip on economy, falling for a 6th month
ajc logo
X

Average long-term US mortgage rate comes back down this week

National & World News
By MATT OTT, Associated Press
1 hour ago
After two straight weekly increases, the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate came back down again this week but remains a significant hurdle for many prospective homebuyers

WASHINGTON (AP) — After two straight weekly increases, the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate came back down again this week but remains a significant hurdle for many prospective homebuyers.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.33% from 6.48% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.45%.

The average long-term rate reached a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall as the Federal Reserve continued to boost its key lending rate in its quest to cool the economy and tame inflation.

At its final meeting of 2022, the Federal Reserve raised its rate 0.50 percentage points, its seventh increase last year. That pushed the central bank's key rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years.

Though another report Thursday showed that inflation at the consumer level eased to 6.5% in December — a sixth straight monthly decline — Fed officials have signaled that they may raise the central bank's main borrowing rate another three-quarters of a point in 2023, which would be in a range of 5% to 5.25%.

The big increase in mortgage rates during the past year has tripped up the housing market, with sales of existing homes falling for 10 straight months to the lowest level in more than a decade.

Though home prices have retreated as demand has declined, they are still nearly 11% higher than a year ago. Higher prices and a doubling of mortgage rates have made homebuying much less affordable for many people.

Rates for 30-year mortgages usually track the moves in the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing loans. Investors’ expectations for future inflation, global demand for U.S. Treasurys and what the Federal Reserve does with interest rates can also influence the cost of borrowing for a home.

The rate for a 15-year mortgage, popular with those refinancing their homes, also fell this week, to 5.52% from 5.73% last week. It was 2.62% one year ago.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial: Juror who left the country must write 30-page essay, judge rules1h ago

Credit: TNS

Bye bye CNN Center: CNN employees moving to Midtown campus
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Kemp wants $2,000 pay raises for teachers, state employees
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Johnson remembers Erk Russell
5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Johnson remembers Erk Russell
5h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Kirby Smart watches basketball Bulldogs beat Mississippi State
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jae C. Hong

US kindergarten vaccination rate dropped again, data shows
11m ago
UK leader Sunak makes first visit to Scotland as PM
11m ago
Harry Styles, Wet Leg lead Brit Awards nominations
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

LIVE UPDATES: Inauguration Day is under way for Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials
5h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
CNN Center: Before CNN, the anchor tenant was an Atlanta amusement park
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top