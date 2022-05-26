Average long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year loan at 5.1%

The government reported Thursday that the U.S. economy shrank in the first three months of the year even though consumers and businesses kept spending at a solid pace. Last quarter’s drop in the U.S. gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic output — likely does not signal the start of a recession.

Analysts say the economy has likely resumed growing in the current April-June quarter.

The U.S. remains stuck in the painful grip of high inflation, which has caused particularly severe hardships for lower-income households, many of them people of color. Though many U.S. workers have been receiving sizable pay raises, their wages in most cases haven’t kept pace with inflation. In April, consumer prices jumped 8.3% from a year earlier, just below the fastest such rise in four decades, set one month earlier.