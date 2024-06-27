Colorado's MacKinnon wins most outstanding player, Chicago's Bedard named top rookie at NHL awards

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon won the Ted Lindsay Award as the league’s most outstanding player at the NHL awards show on Thursday night and Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard was selected as the league's top rookie, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy.

Bedard, one of the most-hyped prospects in recent years, was last year's No. 1 overall draft pick by the Blackhawks and led all rookies with 61 points. He also was first with 22 goals and his 39 assists tied for the lead as well.

Brock Faber of the Minnesota Wild and Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils were the other contenders.