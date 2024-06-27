Nation & World News

Colorado's MacKinnon wins most outstanding player, Chicago's Bedard named top rookie at NHL awards

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon won the Ted Lindsay Award as the league’s most outstanding player at the NHL awards show and Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard was selected as the league’s top rookie, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy
Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola, left, and left wing Ryan Lomberg, right, hug after winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola, left, and left wing Ryan Lomberg, right, hug after winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon won the Ted Lindsay Award as the league’s most outstanding player at the NHL awards show on Thursday night and Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard was selected as the league's top rookie, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy.

Bedard, one of the most-hyped prospects in recent years, was last year's No. 1 overall draft pick by the Blackhawks and led all rookies with 61 points. He also was first with 22 goals and his 39 assists tied for the lead as well.

Brock Faber of the Minnesota Wild and Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils were the other contenders.

MacKinnon had a career-high 140 points this season. He won the award for the first time. He opened the season with a 35-game points streak at home, second all-time only to Wayne Gretzky.

The awards go to the league's top players as voted on by the NHL Players Association.

MacKinnon finished the season with 54 goals and 89 assists, edging out Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Awards announced earlier include:

— Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov won the Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward for the second time in four years.

— Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, awarded for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct. He also won it in 2021.

— Rick Tocchet received the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's coach of the year. He led the Vancouver Canucks to the Pacific Division title.

— Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill was named the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award winner.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

How Atlanta suddenly found $177 million for its troubled water system

Credit: TNS

Georgia Supreme Court won’t halt YSL trial amid effort to replace judge
2h ago

Credit: TNS

TNT picks up Big East conference games as NBA deal remains in limbo

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
The Latest

Credit: AP

First officer is convicted of murder since Washington state law eased prosecution of...
7m ago
Who is General Zúñiga, the shadowy officer behind the thwarted coup in Bolivia?
9m ago
Akshay Bhatia shoots 64 in Detroit to take 1st-round lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic
10m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

President Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
What time is the CNN debate? How to watch in Atlanta
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more