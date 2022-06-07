Avalanche win battle of attrition to reach Stanley Cup final

The West final extending to five or more games would have risked more injuries for Colorado after winger Andre Burakovsky missed time blocking a shock and each shift was another opportunity for an extra whack at areas without padding. The Avalanche certainly won't scoff at the benefit of rest.

“A week off is going to help us with the banged-up players we have," Rantanen said. “But we’re used to it. After first round, we had a week off, too, so it’s nothing new to us.”

Being in the final is new for this core of Nathan MacKinnon, captain Gabriel Landeskog, Rantanen, Norris Trophy finalist defenseman Cale Makar and grizzled blue liner Erik Johnson. The organization hasn't reached this point since 2001, when it won its second championship in six years.

The captain of the ‘96 and ’01 championship teams was Joe Sakic, now in his eighth season as general manager and ninth running the front office. Amid the postgame celebration of key trade deadline acquisition Artturi Lehkonen's overtime winner Monday night, some players asked Sakic what he and his teammates did with the Clarence Campbell Bowl — the trophy for winning the West that is sometimes avoided by players in the name of superstition with a bigger trophy possible down the road.

Landeskog gathered the Avalanche to stand around it, and he and MacKinnon each put a hand on it but didn't parade it around the ice.

“At the end of the day, we’re writing our own story here,” Makar said. “Whatever those guys decided, the leadership group on our team, I know it’s the correct decision.”

There were no gapped-tooth smiles in the team picture with the trophy and NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, and the celebration was muted for the Avalanche.

“Everyone’s obviously happy for the opportunity that’s in front of us, but I don’t get the feeling that anyone’s satisfied,” Bednar said. “Everyone’s happy and it’s good, but that’s not why we started the season. It wasn’t our approach to it at the start, and it’s certainly real difficult to get here, but our guys are already kind of focused and we’ll be itching to go at some point soon here.”

First, the Rangers and Lightning need to settle the Eastern Conference final to see who is up next for Colorado, which has home-ice advantage regardless.

“From that series, it doesn’t matter at all,” Rantanen said. "Whoever comes, that’s who we play. We don’t care at all.”

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) is congratulated for his goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Credit: Jack Dempsey Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) is congratulated for his goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey Credit: Jack Dempsey

Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92), Artturi Lehkonen (62), Kurtis MacDermid (56) and Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third period NHL hockey conference finals action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday, June 6, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jason Franson Credit: Jason Franson Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92), Artturi Lehkonen (62), Kurtis MacDermid (56) and Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third period NHL hockey conference finals action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday, June 6, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jason Franson Credit: Jason Franson

Combined Shape Caption The Colorado Avalanche celebrate the win over the Edmonton Oilers during overtime in NHL hockey conference finals action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, June 6, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jason Franson Credit: Jason Franson Combined Shape Caption The Colorado Avalanche celebrate the win over the Edmonton Oilers during overtime in NHL hockey conference finals action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, June 6, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jason Franson Credit: Jason Franson

Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92) and Erik Johnson (6) stand with the Campbell Conference Bowl as Deputy Commissioner Bill Daley looks on after overtime NHL hockey conference finals action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday, June 6, 2022. The Avalanche won the game 6-5, to take the series. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Amber Bracken Credit: Amber Bracken Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92) and Erik Johnson (6) stand with the Campbell Conference Bowl as Deputy Commissioner Bill Daley looks on after overtime NHL hockey conference finals action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday, June 6, 2022. The Avalanche won the game 6-5, to take the series. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Amber Bracken Credit: Amber Bracken

Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92) and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) shake hands after the Avalanche beat the Oilers in overtime NHL playoff hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, June 6, 2022. The Avalanche won the game 6-5, to take the series. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Amber Bracken Credit: Amber Bracken Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92) and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) shake hands after the Avalanche beat the Oilers in overtime NHL playoff hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, June 6, 2022. The Avalanche won the game 6-5, to take the series. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Amber Bracken Credit: Amber Bracken