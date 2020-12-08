Avalanche warnings, power cuts after snowfall in Austria

After several days of heavy snowfall in East Tyrol and other parts in the Austrian Alps, several roads were still closed in Tyrol and some valleys were cut off from the rest of the country. Electricity provider Tinetz said several electrical lines were snapped either by snow or by fallen trees, public broadcaster ORF reported.

A 23-year-old German man was injured Monday in the Hahnenkamm skiing region in Tyrol when he went skiing on a closed slope. He was taken by rescue plane to a hospital in Kempten in Bavaria, ORF reported.