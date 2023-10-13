BreakingNews
Georgia Rep. Austin Scott running for U.S. House speaker

Avalanche sign defenseman Devon Toews to a seven-year extension worth $50.75 million

The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenseman Devon Toews to a seven-year contract extension worth $50.75 million

Credit: AP

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenseman Devon Toews to a seven-year contract extension worth $50.75 million.

Toews will count $7.25 million against the salary cap from when the new contract kicks in next season through 2031.

General manager Chris MacFarland said Friday it was a priority for the front office to get a deal done at the start of the season. The Avalanche are one game in after beating Los Angeles on Wednesday.

“We’re thrilled to have him in an Avalanche sweater for the next eight years,” MacFarland said. “He has emerged as one of the best defensemen in the NHL and is a huge part of the core of this team. He logs heavy minutes in all situations — 5-on-5, power play and penalty kill, plays against the opposition’s top lines and is one of the top point-producing defenders in the game, as well. And most importantly, he is one of our team leaders both on and off the ice.”

Toews, 29, had an assist in Colorado's season opener. He had 50 points last season after playing nearly 26 minutes a game during the Avalanche's 2022 Stanley Cup run.

The Abbotsford, British Columbia, native has 230 points in 383 NHL regular-season and playoff games for Colorado and the New York Islanders since making his debut in 2018. The Avalanche acquired him in October 2020 for two second-round picks.

In a statement released by the team, Toews thanked ownership, MacFarland, president of hockey operations Joe Sakic and coaches for trusting and believing in him.

“I couldn’t be more excited to remain with the Avalanche and continue to build upon what we’ve accomplished so far,” Toews said. “Denver has become home to my family, and we love being a part of this community. I’m excited to get this deal done and focus on our goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to Colorado.”

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

