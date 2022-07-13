Avalanche re-sign defenseman Manson to $18M, 4-year deal

SHARKS LISTENING ON BURNS

With San Jose shifting into full rebuilding mode, new general manager Mike Grier has prepared himself to trade longtime defenseman Brent Burns.

“For sure it’d be difficult because he’s a part of how well this team has done and he’s one of the faces of the franchise,” Grier said earlier this week. "But as a former player myself, as you get older, you want to keep that competitive fire burning and what keeps that burning is the chase for the Cup and winning."

The 37-year-old who was part of San Jose's run to the final in 2016 has three seasons left on his contract at a cap hit of $8 million.

DEVILS' NEXT COACH?

New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald has given coach Lindy Ruff a vote of confidence but may be bringing in his successor behind the bench. The team reportedly is adding former Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette as an assistant on Ruff's staff.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports