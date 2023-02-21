Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar back in concussion protocol

“He comes back in, he feels better, he takes the time he needs, he’s feeling good to play, he’s passed all the tests, he comes back in and he gets bumped again,” Bednar said. “I don’t think that he goes into protocol on the hit in St. Louis with the glove to the face on any other occasion, likely, except for the fact that he’s just coming out of one.”

Makar missed four games last month with an unrelated lower-body injury before coming back before the All-Star break. Makar this season is averaging a league-high 26:57 of ice time and producing at a nearly point-a-game level with 13 goals and 32 assists.

Bednar defended the league's concussion protocol and how the Avalanche handled it with Makar when asked repeatedly on Tuesday.

“We follow it,” He said. “It’s crystal clear. There’s really no wiggle room in it. Sometimes players get delayed symptoms. He came in the other night and he had a headache and some pressure in his head, and that’s all we have to hear and he’s out. It’s automatic.”

Bednar confirmed Makar was pulled from the Feb. 7 game against the Penguins by a concussion spotter in place to observe obvious signs of head injuries. NHL protocol also calls for mandatory baseline testing and six stages of progression a player needs to pass through before getting back on the ice in a game.

“We listen to the player once all the tests are passed,” Bednar said. “The protocol’s in place because they deem it the best protocol to make sure players are safe and able or unable to return to play. And when they are able, then they will return to play.”

Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev missed practice to undergo dental work and is expected to be full go Thursday, according to Bednar, who also said defenseman Josh Manson was out for maintenance reasons. Bednar said veteran defenseman Erik Johnson is “possibly” done for the season because of a broken ankle.

The Avalanche have been one of the most banged-up teams in the league this season, missing Makar, top center Nathan MacKinnon and others for long stretches. Captain Gabriel Landeskog, who hoisted the Cup last summer to celebrate the franchise's third championship, still has not made his season debut following knee surgery in October.

