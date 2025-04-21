Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Avalanche captain Landeskog activated from injured list, but didn't play in Game 2 loss to Stars

The Colorado Avalanche activated captain Gabriel Landeskog off injured reserve, but again delayed his return after nearly three years
FILE - Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) skates during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) skates during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Updated 55 minutes ago

DALLAS (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated captain Gabriel Landeskog off injured reserve, but again delayed his much-anticipated return when he was scratched from playing Game 2 of their first-round series against the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

Landeskog, who hasn't played in nearly three years, was the first Avalanche skater to take the ice for pregame warmups after being activated earlier in the day. But when the roster report was released after that, he was a scratch.

"Gabe wanted to like get a groove and take warmup tonight, get in the room and like be part of it, so that's why I did that," coach Jared Bednar said after the Avalanche lost 4-3 in overtime.

It has been more than 1,000 days since the 32-year-old forward last played for the Avalanche on June 26, 2022, when they beat Tampa Bay 2-1 in Game 6 to clinch the Stanley Cup.

The series switches to Denver for Game 3 on Wednesday night.

A chronic right knee injury that led to two surgeries kept him off the ice through multiple attempts to get back.

Landeskog did a two-game conditioning stint with the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles earlier this month to take another step forward in the process. He had practiced with the Avalanche leading up to their opener in the NHL playoffs.

Having Landeskog could be boost for the Avalanche, who won the series opener 5-1 against the short-handed Stars. Dallas is without top defenseman Miro Heiskanen after his knee surgery and leading goal-scorer Jason Robertson, who was injured in the final game of the regular season.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

FILE - Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) lifts the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, file)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colorado Eagles forward Gabriel Landeskog, front, skates past Henderson Silver Knights goalie Cameron Whitehead in the third period of a minor league hockey game Friday, April 11, 2025, in Loveland, Colo. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates after scoring a power-play goal during a first-round NHL hockey playoff game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Saturday, April 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Credit: AP

Nathan MacKinnon scores 2, assists on another as Avalanche open NHL playoffs with 5-1 win over Stars

Tkachuk skates with Panthers, as playoff opener at Lightning looms closer

Sharks captain Logan Couture ends his hockey career because of debilitating injury

The Latest

A currency trader watches monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

Asian shares trade mixed amid investor worries after Wall Street tumble

27m ago

Blackwell scores 17:46 into OT as Stars beat Avalanche 4-3 to even 1st-round NHL playoffs series 1-1

29m ago

Cardinals meet Tuesday at Vatican to choose date for Pope Francis' funeral

30m ago

Featured

The North Point Mall sign is shown, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Alpharetta. The North Point Mall continues to struggle, with redevelopment in limbo. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

North Point was once one of Georgia’s great malls. Alpharetta eyes its next chapter

Alpharetta is trying to chart a future for the area around the troubled North Point Mall.

Jason Esteves launches bid for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trump ‘chaos’

Democrat Sen. Jason Esteves is entering Georgia's governor race with a message that Trump’s "chaos" is hurting Georgians’ health and wallets — and GOP leaders are silent.

Do you park at the Atlanta airport? It could soon cost you $30 a day

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says the increases come as it's in the middle of a program to modernize its parking facilities.