Avalanche captain Landeskog activated from injured list, but didn't play in Game 2 loss to Stars

DALLAS (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated captain Gabriel Landeskog off injured reserve, but again delayed his much-anticipated return when he was scratched from playing Game 2 of their first-round series against the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

Landeskog, who hasn't played in nearly three years, was the first Avalanche skater to take the ice for pregame warmups after being activated earlier in the day. But when the roster report was released after that, he was a scratch.

"Gabe wanted to like get a groove and take warmup tonight, get in the room and like be part of it, so that's why I did that," coach Jared Bednar said after the Avalanche lost 4-3 in overtime.