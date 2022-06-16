Avalanche beat Lightning in OT to open Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay's latest additions also played a major role, with Nick Paul outracing Colorado defenseman Jack Johnson to a loose puck for a goal in the first that limited the damage and kept the defending champs in the game. Brandon Hagel, who has been banged up and was a question mark to play, got beaten to a loose puck by Landeskog, an uncharacteristic goal for reigning playoff MVP Andrei Vasilevskiy to give up by letting the initial shot sneak through under his left arm.

In another example of what has made the Lightning the NHL's best team over the past three years, they turned the tide in the second period with goals by Ondrej Palat and Mikhail Sergachev 48 seconds apart. That set the stage for the first of what should be many fantastic finishes in a series between evenly matched opponents.

The arena was rocking from the start of warmups for the first Stanley Cup Final game in the city in 2001 — also the last year the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup, with Sakic serving as captain. Fans chanted, "We want the Cup!" throughout the leadup and at times during the game, which was a showcase of the high-scoring hockey that has been the standard all season.

Tampa Bay's most prolific goal-scorer from each of the past two title runs was back, with center Brayden Point returning to play his first game since injuring his right leg a month ago.

Colorado has a series lead despite playing without forwards Nazem Kadri (right thumb) and Andrew Cogliano (right hand), who were injured last series in a sweep of Edmonton in the Western Conference final.

The Avalanche swept Nashville in the first round, as well, and dispatched rival St. Louis in six before taking out Connor McDavid and the Oilers. If anything, Game 1 against the Lightning showed this series won't be easy for either team.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) and Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm (43) tangle in front of Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver.

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) jumps over Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver.

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) is defended by Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver.

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul, right, collides with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson, center, during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver.

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) blocks a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the overtime in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver.

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper stops a Tampa Bay Lightning shot during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver.

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy blocks a Colorado Avalanche shot during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver.

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat, left, scores past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver.

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn, top, is pressed against the boards by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver.

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) reacts after letting the puck slip past for a goal by Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen raises his stick after a goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver.