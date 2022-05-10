Avalanche 1st to advance to 2nd round with sweep of Preds

Colorado scored three times over the final 11:05 to wrap up a series by outscoring Nashville 21-9. After Toews tied it 3-3 at 8:55 of the third, Nichushkin scored on a snap shot from the right circle to put the Avs ahead to stay.

The Predators had a few open seats midway into the first period. Not even having Walker Zimmerman, a defender for MLS’ Nashville SC, wave the pre-game rally towel helped.

Colorado wound up scoring on its first shot attempt of the game for the second time this series, even if replay was needed to call it a goal.

Burakovsky’s wrister sent the puck through the back net, a shot that had the Avalanche starting to celebrate before an official immediately waved it off During a stoppage at 1:56, officials reviewed the play and saw the puck go through the net needing an official to fix the net behind Predators rookie goalie Connor Ingram.

The rookie goalie had to make a save on a short-handed attempt by the Avs on Nashville’s first power play, and Colorado had two more shot attempts than the Predators. The Avs outshot Nashville 13-6 dominating the first until Trenin got his second of this series on a wrister from the slot with 61 seconds left in the period.

Makar put Colorado up 2-1 with a snap shot from near the blue line at 13:33 of the second, and he nearly scored again on a breakaway about 2 minutes later only to have Ingram stop the puck with his left pad.

Trenin tied it again, this time with 3:11 left in the second. He spun in the right circle and fired a wrister past Pavel Francouz.

Forsberg scored into an open net behind Francouz off a cross-ice pass from Mattias Ekholm, giving Nashville a 3-2 lead in the third.

SWEEP TIME

The Avalanche also swept St. Louis in the first round of the 2021 playoffs, Vancouver in the Western quarterfinals in 2001 and the 1996 Stanley Cup Final against Florida.

NORRIS TROPHY FINALISTS

Nashville captain Roman Josi and Makar were announced as finalists earlier Monday for the Norris Trophy. Josi won the Norris in 2020, and he posted the best scoring season since Phil Housley in 1992-93 with 96 points — a franchise record for the Predators.

Makar is a finalist for a second straight season. He led defensemen with 28 goals, and he became the eighth defenseman in NHL history with seven or more points through the first three games of a postseason and first since John Carlson also had seven in 2018.

Caption Linesman Matt MacPherson (83) repairs a hole in the net after a goal by the Colorado Avalanche broke the strings during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators Monday, May 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Predators goaltender Connor Ingram (39) watches the replay on the scoreboard. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Caption Nashville Predators' Yakov Trenin, left, celebrates with Alexandre Carrier (45) and Colton Sissons (10) after Trenin scored his second goal of the game against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Caption Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) blocks a shot as Devon Toews (7) blocks out Nashville Predators' Matt Duchene (95) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Caption Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and Nashville Predators' Roman Josi (59) battle for the puck during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Caption Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) passes the puck past Nashville Predators' Roman Josi (59) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Caption Nashville Predators' Yakov Trenin (13) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)