Autoworkers demonstrate in Brussels to protest layoff threats across the EU industrial base

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of disgruntled workers demonstrated in the Belgian capital on Monday to protest the threat of massive layoffs in a state-of-the-art Brussels car factory that stands as a symbol for key industries across the European Union that clamor for more government support in the face of global competition.

The trigger for Monday's protest, estimated by police at 5,500 people, was the announcement that German automaker Audi would phase out production at its Forest plant in southern Brussels, threatening the jobs of 3,000 staffers, many of whom are experts in electronic vehicle production which the EU seeks to promote as a breakthrough sector as it struggles to compete with China and the United States.

“What is happening at Audi can also happen at other factories too. So we have to act to make sure that industries remain,” said Salvatore Tabone , who said he has worked for 27 years at Audi and now faces the prospect of being laid off. “After all the efforts we made, this is the reward we get,” he said.