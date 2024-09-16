Autoworkers are set to demonstrate in Brussels to protest a layoff threat

Nation & World News

BRUSSELS (AP) — Trade unions and thousands of disgruntled workers are set to demonstrate through the Belgian capital Monday to protest the threat of thousands of layoffs in a state-of-the-art Brussels car factory and other key industries.

The trigger for the unrest was the announcement that German automaker Audi would restructure its operations in the Forest plant in southern Brussels, which imperils the jobs of 3,000 staffers, many of whom are experts in electronic vehicles production.

“This is not an isolated case, unfortunately. There was a tide over the past year,” affecting major industries all over Belgium, said ACV union representative Lieve De Preter.

To counter the industrial decline, unions are insisting on better company coordination across the 27-nation EU and more say of employees in the running of businesses.

The demonstration is set to cause gridlock throughout Brussels for much of the day.

