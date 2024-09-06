Autopsy performed on rapper Rich Homie Quan, but cause not yet revealed

ATLANTA (AP) — An autopsy was performed Friday on rapper Rich Homie Quan, but his cause of death won't be given until further tests are completed, officials said.

Georgia's Fulton County medical examiner said the examination had been completed a day after Quan, whose legal name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died in an Atlanta hospital at age 33.

"The cause and manner of death are pending the completion of laboratory studies and microscopic examination of tissue slides," the medical examiner said.