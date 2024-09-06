Nation & World News

Autopsy performed on rapper Rich Homie Quan, but cause not yet revealed

An autopsy has been performed on rapper Rich Homie Quan, but his cause of death won’t be given until further tests are completed
FILE - Rich Homie Quan attends the arrivals at VH1's Hip Hop Honors at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on Monday, July 11, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Brad Barket/Invision/AP

Credit: Brad Barket/Invision/AP

FILE - Rich Homie Quan attends the arrivals at VH1's Hip Hop Honors at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on Monday, July 11, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)
20 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — An autopsy was performed Friday on rapper Rich Homie Quan, but his cause of death won't be given until further tests are completed, officials said.

Georgia's Fulton County medical examiner said the examination had been completed a day after Quan, whose legal name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died in an Atlanta hospital at age 33.

"The cause and manner of death are pending the completion of laboratory studies and microscopic examination of tissue slides," the medical examiner said.

It was not immediately clear when the tests would be done, but the process can take months.

The Atlanta rapper was one of the biggest names in hip-hop in the mid-2010s, gaining mainstream fame through trap singles "Type of Way" and "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)."

