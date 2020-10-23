Automaker Daimler rebounds after lockdowns, raises outlook

Highly profitable vehicles such as the GLE, GLE and GLS sport-utility vehicles boosted earnings, as did the economic recovery in China, said CFO Harald Wilhelm. The existing version of the S-Class luxury sedan also did well even though it is being replaced by a new model, Wilhelm said.

The company said Friday it was raising its outlook for the year. The company now expects full-year operating earnings to equal those from 2019, before the virus. Previously it said it expected to make a profit below last year's.