BreakingNews
Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover

Authors Jesmyn Ward and James McBride are among the nominees for the 10th annual Kirkus Prizes

Novels by Jesmyn Ward and James McBride and story collections by Jamal Brinkley and Kelly Link are among the finalists for the Kirkus Prizes, for which winners in fiction, nonfiction and young reader’s literature each receive $50,000

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Novels by Jesmyn Ward and James McBride and story collections by Jamal Brinkley and Kelly Link are among the finalists Wednesday for the 10th annual Kirkus Prizes, for which winners in fiction, nonfiction and young reader's literature each receive $50,000.

Kirkus judges selected six books for each of the three categories, with winners to be announced Oct. 11. The awards are presented by the trade publication Kirkus Reviews.

Ward's slave narrative “Let Us Descend” and McBride's 20th century tale “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” were nominated in fiction, along with Brinkley's "Witness," Link's “White Cat, Black Dog,” the acclaimed Irish novelist Paul Murray's “The Bee Sting” and New Zealander Eleanor Catton's “Birnam Wood.”

In nonfiction, finalists include Jennifer Homan's George Balanchine biography “Mr. B,” Safiya Sinclair's memoir “How To Say Babylon” and Tania Branigan's “Red Memory: The Afterlives of China’s Cultural Revolution.” The other nonfiction nominees are Clancy Martin's “How Not To Kill Yourself: A Portrait of the Suicidal Mind,” Héctor Tobar's “Our Migrant Souls: A Meditation on Race and the Meanings and Myths of ‘Latino'” and Ilyon Woo's “Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey From Slavery to Freedom.”

Young people's literature nominees include Valerie Bolling's “Together We Swim,” illustrated by Kaylani Juanita; and the Brazilian author Roger Mello's “João,” translated from the Portuguese by Daniel Hahn. Others cited were Kiran Millwood Hargrave's “Julia and the Shark,” illustrated by Tom de Freston; Jon Klassen's “The Skull;” Ariel Aberg-Riger's “America Redux;" and Louise Finch's “The Eternal Return of Clara Hart.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: National Centers for Environmental Information

TRACKING IDALIA
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as Category 32h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover
1h ago

Credit: AP Photo/UK Broadcasters Pool

Veteran media executive Mark Thompson named new CNN president
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
6h ago

University System of Georgia bars diversity statements in hiring
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The only defendant in the Georgia election indictment to spend time in jail is released...
7m ago
Ukrainian drones strike deep in Russian territory, Moscow says, while a barrage in Kyiv...
7m ago
Kremlin says 'deliberate wrongdoing' is a possible cause of the plane crash that killed...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC
12h ago
FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top