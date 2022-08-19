ajc logo
X

Authors and friends rally and read for Salman Rushdie

A group of writers and supporters gather in solidarity with Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Combined ShapeCaption
A group of writers and supporters gather in solidarity with Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

National & World News
By HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press
Updated 44 minutes ago
Friends and fellow authors have spoken out on Salman Rushdie's behalf during a rally on the steps of the main branch of the New York Public Library

NEW YORK (AP) — Friends and fellow authors spoke out on Salman Rushdie's behalf during a rally Friday on the steps of the main branch of the New York Public Library, one week after he was attacked onstage in the western part of the state and hospitalized with stab wounds.

Rushdie's condition has improved, and, according to his literary agent, he has been removed from a ventilator.

Jeffrey Eugenides, Tina Brown and Kiran Desai were among those who shared wishes for a full recovery, told stories of Rushdie as an inspiration and defender of free expression, and read passages from his books, essays and speeches, including from “The Satanic Verses,” the 1988 novel that was condemned by some Muslims as blasphemous.

Rushdie spent years in hiding after Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 edict, a fatwa, calling for his death, but had traveled freely over the past two decades.

The hourlong “Stand With Salman" gathering was presented in part by the library, by Rushdie's publisher, Penguin Random House, and by the literary and human rights organization PEN America. Hundreds were in attendance, many affiliated with PEN, of which the 75-year-old Rushdie is a former president.

“He's been a constant, indefatigable champion of words and of writers attacked for the purported crime of their work,” said the day's first speaker, PEN CEO Suzanne Nossel. “Today, we will celebrate Salman for what he has endured, but even more importantly, because of what he has engendered — the stories, characters, metaphors and images he has given to the world."

The rally did not include any new words from Rushdie, but Nossel said he was aware of the event and even made suggestions for what to read. Rushdie's son Zafar Rushdie, who has been with his father, tweeted that “it was great to see a crowd gathered” outside the library.

"Stand With Salman" took place the day after a judge in Mayville, New York, denied bail to 24-year-old Hadi Matar, who has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault. While in jail, Matar told the New York Post that he disdained Rushdie as anti-Muslim and expressed admiration for the Ayatollah.

On Friday, other readers included the author and journalist Gay Talese, author and former PEN president Andrew Solomon, and the poet, lawyer and activist Reginald Dwayne Betts. Actor Aasif Mandvi read from Rushdie’s upcoming novel, “Victory City,” which he completed before the attack and includes the passage “I myself am nothing now. All that remains is the city of words. Words are the only victors.”

Eugenides, whose novels include the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Middlesex,” remembered traveling to London in the early 1980s. Eugenides was 20 and Rushdie's breakthrough novel “Midnight's Children” had recently been published. He knew Rushdie lived there and decided he wanted to meet him. It was years before “The Satanic Verses,” and Eugenides found his name and address in the phone book.

“I took the tube out to his house. As it turned out, Salman wasn't at home; he was in Italy, vacationing," said Eugenides, who was greeted by Rushdie's then-mother-in-law and left a note for the author.

“That was the world we used to live in," Eugenides added.

Combined ShapeCaption
American writer Gay Talese and American poet Reginald Dwayne Betts talk during a reading event in solidarity with Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

American writer Gay Talese and American poet Reginald Dwayne Betts talk during a reading event in solidarity with Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
American writer Gay Talese and American poet Reginald Dwayne Betts talk during a reading event in solidarity with Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
American biographer Amanda Foreman, right, and American journalist Andrea Elliot, left, speak during a reading event in solidarity with Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

American biographer Amanda Foreman, right, and American journalist Andrea Elliot, left, speak during a reading event in solidarity with Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
American biographer Amanda Foreman, right, and American journalist Andrea Elliot, left, speak during a reading event in solidarity with Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
American poet Reginald Dwayne Betts, second left, and British journalist Tina Brown, second right, are seen during a reading event in solidarity with Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

American poet Reginald Dwayne Betts, second left, and British journalist Tina Brown, second right, are seen during a reading event in solidarity with Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
American poet Reginald Dwayne Betts, second left, and British journalist Tina Brown, second right, are seen during a reading event in solidarity with Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
American biographer Amanda Foreman, right, and American journalist Andrea Elliot, left, speak during a reading event in solidarity with Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

American biographer Amanda Foreman, right, and American journalist Andrea Elliot, left, speak during a reading event in solidarity with Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
American biographer Amanda Foreman, right, and American journalist Andrea Elliot, left, speak during a reading event in solidarity with Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
Indian author Kiran Desai speaks during a reading event in solidarity with Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Indian author Kiran Desai speaks during a reading event in solidarity with Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
Indian author Kiran Desai speaks during a reading event in solidarity with Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
Participants hold signs during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Participants hold signs during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
Participants hold signs during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
American writer Paul Auster speaks during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

American writer Paul Auster speaks during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
American writer Paul Auster speaks during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
A group of writers and supporters gather in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

A group of writers and supporters gather in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
A group of writers and supporters gather in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
American writer Paul Auster speaks during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

American writer Paul Auster speaks during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
American writer Paul Auster speaks during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
British journalist Tina Brown speaks during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

British journalist Tina Brown speaks during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
British journalist Tina Brown speaks during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
British novelist Hari Kunzru reads part of "The Satanic Verses" during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

British novelist Hari Kunzru reads part of "The Satanic Verses" during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
British novelist Hari Kunzru reads part of "The Satanic Verses" during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
American novelist Siri Hustvedt speaks during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

American novelist Siri Hustvedt speaks during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
American novelist Siri Hustvedt speaks during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
American novelist Jeffrey Eugenides speaks during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

American novelist Jeffrey Eugenides speaks during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Combined ShapeCaption
American novelist Jeffrey Eugenides speaks during a reading event in solidarity of support for author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Credit: Yuki Iwamura

Editors' Picks
Breaking: Judge denies Graham’s push to delay Fulton testimony 2h ago
Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented
53m ago
Russia probe memo wrongly withheld under Barr, court rules
1h ago
Young Thug case: Witness in protective custody after document leak
Young Thug case: Witness in protective custody after document leak
Another swastika, anti-gay slur appear on Midtown’s rainbow crosswalk
5h ago
The Latest
Palestinian killed during Israeli raid in occupied West Bank
13m ago
Masters hopeful for McConnell support in Arizona Senate race
15m ago
Buttigieg warns airlines to help travelers or face new rules
17m ago
Featured
June 17, 2022 Atlanta: Deangelo Sanford throws down several bottles of water a day Friday, June 17, 2022 during his job as a sign man on the entry ramp to the Buford Connector from Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Sanford who works for North Georgia Concrete says the key to working through a heat wave is to, “Hydrate, find shade and keep your head on the swivel.” Atlanta is in the middle of a June heat wave. Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says after Friday evening, the storm chance drops out of the forecast for the weekend and much of next week. Both Saturday and Sunday should be sunny with highs in the low 90s, but Lopez expects the reprieve will be short-lived. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
3h ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
1h ago
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top