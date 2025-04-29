Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Authorities shut dozens of tourist resorts in Indian-controlled Kashmir following a deadly attack

Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have temporarily shut more than half of tourist resorts in the scenic Himalayan region following a deadly attack on tourists
An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard inside a Mughal garden on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, April. 27, 2025.(AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard inside a Mughal garden on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, April. 27, 2025.(AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
By AIJAZ HUSSAIN and SHEIKH SAALIQ – Associated Press
1 hour ago

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have temporarily shut more than half of tourist resorts in the scenic Himalayan region after last week's deadly attack on tourists raised tensions between India and Pakistan and led to an intensifying security crackdown in Kashmir.

At least two police officers and three administrative officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with departmental policy, said Tuesday that the decision to shut 48 of the 87 government authorized resorts was a precautionary safety measure. They did not specify for how long these places would be out of bounds for visitors.

The decision comes a week after gunmen killed 26 people, most of them Indian tourists, near the resort town of Pahalgam.

India has described the massacre as a “terror attack” and accused Pakistan of backing it. Pakistan has denied any connection to the attack, and it was claimed by a previously unknown militant group calling itself the Kashmir Resistance.

Some tourists who survived the massacre have told Indian media that the gunmen singled out Hindu men and shot them from close range. The dead included a Nepalese citizen and a local Muslim pony ride operator.

The massacre set off tit-for-tat diplomatic measures between India and Pakistan that included cancellation of visas and recalling of diplomats. New Delhi also suspended a crucial water sharing treaty with Islamabad and ordered its border shut with Pakistan. In response, Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airlines.

The region is split between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety. New Delhi describes all militancy in Indian-controlled Kashmir as Pakistan-backed terrorism. Pakistan denies this, and many Muslim Kashmiris consider the militants to be part of a home-grown freedom struggle.

Indian tourism has flourished in Kashmir after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government promoted visits to the region with the hope of showing rising tourism numbers as a sign of renewed stability there.

Millions of visitors arrive in Kashmir to see its Himalayan foothills and exquisitely decorated houseboats, despite regular skirmishes between insurgents and government forces. According to official data, close to 3 million tourists visited the region in 2024, a rise from 2.71 million visitors in 2023 and 2.67 million in 2022.

But last week's attack has left many tourists scared and some have left the region. Widespread cancellations are also being reported by tour operators, with some estimates putting the number at more than 1 million.

As tensions escalate, cross-border firing between soldiers of India and Pakistan has also increased along the Line of Control, the de facto frontier that separates Kashmiri territory between the two rivals. On Tuesday, the Indian army in a statement said it had responded to "unprovoked" small arms fire from multiple Pakistan army posts for a fifth consecutive night.

There was no comment from Pakistan, and the incidents could not be independently verified. In the past, each side has accused the other of starting border skirmishes in the Himalayan region.

Meanwhile government forces in the region have detained and questioned nearly 2,000 people, officials and residents said. Many of the detained are former rebels fighting against Indian rule and others who officials describe as “over ground workers” of militants, a term authorities use for the suspected civilian associates of the insurgents.

Soldiers have also detonated explosives in the family homes of at least nine suspected militants across Kashmir.

The region’s top pro-India leaders have supported action against suspected militants but also questioned the demolitions.

Omar Abdullah, the region’s chief minister, said Monday that any heavy-handed tactics against civilians should be avoided. “We should not take any step that will alienate people,” Abdullah told the region's lawmakers during a legislative session.

Ruhullah Mehdi, a lawmaker from the region in India’s national parliament, termed the demolitions of homes as “collective punishment.”

Indian paramilitary soldiers guard inside a Mughal garden on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, April. 27, 2025.(AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A locked garden gate is seen in Srinagar after it was closed by authorities as a precautionary safety measure following last week's deadly attack on tourists near the resort town of Pahalgam, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Credit: AP

Authorities shutter dozens of tourist resorts in Indian-controlled Kashmir following deadly attack

44m ago

Indian military says Pakistani troops fired at positions along the border in disputed Kashmir

India and Pakistan again teeter on the brink of conflict over Kashmir. Here's why

The Latest

FILE - Wall Street sign is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March. 21, 2024. Reddit shares will begin trading Thursday. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

Credit: AP

World shares mostly gain ahead of earnings and data releases

12m ago

Chinese astronauts' return to earth delayed owing to weather

15m ago

Disgraced Cardinal Becciu formally withdraws from participation in conclave to elect pope

23m ago

Featured

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Monday, June 24, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Keisha Lance Bottoms takes formal step toward running for Georgia governor

Her filing adds clarity to a Democratic field to succeed term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp that’s just beginning to take shape.

BlackRock invests $1 million in Georgia workforce training

A two-year grant from the BlackRock Foundation will go to Georgia's technical schools to increase workforce training.

Weekend reflections: Jeff Ulbrich’s negligence leads to latest Falcons fiasco

Also: Sound plan for rookie pass rushers, bad Braves bullpen, joyless Atlanta United