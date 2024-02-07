Authorities search for missing Marine Corps helicopter carrying 5 Marines from Nevada to California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Crews were searching for a Marine Corps helicopter carrying five troops from Nevada to California that was reported overdue early Wednesday, a watch commander said.

The Marines were flying a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from Creech Air Force Base in Clark County, Nevada, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

The five U.S. Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Miramar, the military said in a statement.