BreakingNews
Kemp taps veteran GBI investigator to lead agency

Authorities search for man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 12 minutes ago
X
Authorities in Georgia are hunting for a man suspected of gunning down three men and a woman in a suburban neighborhood south of Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia hunted Saturday for a man who remained at large hours after he was suspected of gunning down three men and a woman in a suburban neighborhood south of Atlanta.

Andre Longmore, 40, is believed to be armed and dangerous, Hampton Police Chief James Turner said during a news conference. The shootings happened late Saturday morning in a subdivision in Hampton, a city of roughly 8,500 people.

Officials released few details about the killings. Turner said detectives were investigating at least four crime scenes near one another in the same neighborhood. He said Longmore is a Hampton resident, but declined to discuss a possible motive.

The suspect remained at large more than five hours after the killings, and authorities vowed to keep searching until he was in custody.

“We’ve done an exhaustive search in the general area and we’re now widening that a little bit,” Turner told reporters.

Investigators were also on the lookout for a Black GMC Acadia SUV that they believe Longmore might be driving.

Longmore doesn’t appear to have a listed phone number and The Associated Press could not immediately find a family member or attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Authorities didn't release the victims' names, saying they were working to notify their families.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said his office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Longmore's arrest and prosecution.

He also addressed Longmore directly, saying: “Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be residing in and bring you into custody. Period.”

Located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Atlanta, Hampton is home to the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Georgia's racetrack for NASCAR events.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the Atlanta area and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the manhunt and investigation.

The shootings marked the 31st mass killing of 2023, taking the lives of at least 153 people this year, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in a partnership with Northeastern University.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Hampton is roughly 30 miles south of Atlanta, not 40 miles away.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller

Chlorine spill may have caused E. coli leak into Chattahoochee

Credit: File

Kemp taps veteran GBI investigator to lead agency
56m ago

Credit: Hampton Police Department

UPDATE: Suspect identified, still at large in mass shooting that left four dead in Henry
1h ago

1 killed after SUV hits motorcycle, bike strikes pedestrian in Duluth, cops say
6h ago

1 killed after SUV hits motorcycle, bike strikes pedestrian in Duluth, cops say
6h ago

Credit: Kevin Gaston

Piedmont Park has many tiny lives. Kevin is very good at finding them
12h ago
The Latest
United Airlines agrees to give union pilots big pay raises
6m ago
US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track
10m ago
Stephen Curry makes hole-in-one at American Century celebrity golf tournament
30m ago
Featured

Credit: Bill Torpy

Bill Torpy: For elderly couple, behind $1,062 on note, a happy ending
Could historic flooding happen in metro Atlanta? It did, in 2009
Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top