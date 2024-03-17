Nation & World News

Authorities says a suspect has been detained in New Mexico state police officer's killing

The New Mexico State Police say a suspect in the shooting death of one of its officers has been captured after a confrontation with law enforcement in the Albuquerque area
New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler addresses reporters at a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. Saturday, March 16, 2024 following the fatal shooting of officer Justin Hare along Interstate 40 near Tucumcari the day before. (Jon Austria /The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler addresses reporters at a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. Saturday, March 16, 2024 following the fatal shooting of officer Justin Hare along Interstate 40 near Tucumcari the day before. (Jon Austria /The Albuquerque Journal via AP)
4 minutes ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A suspect in the shooting death of a state police officer was captured in a confrontation Sunday with law enforcement officers in the Albuquerque area, the New Mexico State Police said.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office caught 33-year-old Jaremy Smith of Marion, South Carolina, in a pursuit involving gunfire on Sunday, State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said in a news release.

Friday's fatal shooting of State Police Officer Justin Hare along I-40 west of Tucumcari set off a search that eventually focused on Smith, who was linked to a car that belonged to a woman killed in his home state.

Authorities said Hare was dispatched about 5 a.m. Friday to help a motorist in a white BMW with a flat tire on Interstate 40, west of Tucumcari.

Hare parked behind the BMW, and a man got out, approached the patrol car on the passenger side, then shot the officer without warning. They said the motorist then walked to the driver’s side of the police vehicle, shot Hare again, and pushed him into the back seat before taking off in the patrol vehicle.

State Police later learned that the white BMW was reported missing in South Carolina and that it belonged to a woman who was killed there, paramedic Phonesia Machado-Fore.

A call to the public defenders’ office was not answered and it was unclear whether Smith had a legal representative.

A portrait of Jaremy Smith is displayed beside U.S. Attorney for New Mexico Alexander Uballez, left, on Saturday, March 16, 2024, as Public Safety Secretary Jason Bowie gives a briefing following the death of New Mexico State Police officer Justin Hare, in Albuquerque, N.M. The suspect in the shooting death of a state police officer has been captured in a Sunday-morning, March 17, confrontation on the west side of Albuquerque, the New Mexico State Police announced Sunday. (Jon Austria/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A portrait of Jaremy Smith, 32, is displayed beside U.S. Attorney for New Mexico Alexander Uballez, second right, on Saturday, March 16, 2024, as Public Safety Secretary Jason Bowie gives a briefing following the death of New Mexico State Police officer Justin Hare, in Albuquerque. (Jon Austria/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Democrats fret about Biden’s reelection chances in Georgia 8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Robbery attempt leads to shootout near West Midtown restaurants, police say
58m ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: I’m almost 80 and still can contribute. So can Joe Biden
7h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia House, Senate head for homestretch as 2024 session nears its end
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia House, Senate head for homestretch as 2024 session nears its end
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Biden at roast: 1 of 2 presidential candidates mentally unfit, ‘the other’s me’
1h ago
The Latest
Man faces charges in two states after alleged killings of family members in Pennsylvania
1m ago
Biden says at DC dinner that of 2 presidential candidates, 1 was mentally unfit. 'The...
23m ago
Ukraine launches far-ranging drone attacks on the final day of Russia's presidential vote
33m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Ryker Sixkiller

Stickball: Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief