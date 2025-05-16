Authorities say they caught one inmate who escaped from New Orleans jail; 10 others still missing

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say they are in pursuit of 10 inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail. One inmate was captured Friday after a brief foot pursuit through the French Quarter, the Louisiana State Police said in a post on the social media platform X.

Authorities first noticed the inmates were missing during a Friday morning headcount.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson says the department is actively working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to search for the escaped inmates.