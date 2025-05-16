Authorities say they caught one inmate who escaped from New Orleans jail; 10 others still missing

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say they are in pursuit of 10 inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail. One inmate was captured Friday after a brief foot pursuit through the French Quarter, the Louisiana State Police said in a post on the social media platform X.
Authorities first noticed the inmates were missing during a Friday morning headcount.
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson says the department is actively working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to search for the escaped inmates.
“We are launching a full investigation to determine how this escape occurred, including reviewing facility protocols, staff performance and physical security measures,” Hutson said. “Any lapses or failures that contributed to this incident will be addressed swiftly and with full accountability.”
Credit: AP
Credit: special
