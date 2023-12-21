Authorities return restored golden crosses to the domes of Kyiv's St Sophia Cathedral

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Workers using cranes on Thursday installed two more restored crosses on top of the domes of Kyiv’s 11th-century St. Sophia Cathedral as part of ongoing repair work at the landmark site.

The seven golden crosses atop the iconic cathedral’s seven domes had become corroded. Officials said they required urgent attention.

The final cross, on the cathedral’s main golden dome, is due to be removed next week. It is expected to be put back in May.